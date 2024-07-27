Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $24,431,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

