HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 563,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. HNI has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

