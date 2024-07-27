Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.96

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.96 and last traded at $233.96, with a volume of 29090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.55.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 10.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

