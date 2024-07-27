Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.9 %

HTH traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

