Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

