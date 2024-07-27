Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66.
Insider Activity at Hilltop
In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
