HI (HI) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $197,960.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,470.63 or 1.00086667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00071591 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049249 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $176,408.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

