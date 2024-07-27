Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

