Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.27

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 5309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

