Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 6.9%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.95. 7,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Heliogen Trading Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

