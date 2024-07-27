Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

DOC traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 8,947,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

