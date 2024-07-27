Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.01.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
