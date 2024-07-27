Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

About Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 744,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

