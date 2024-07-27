Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 197,106 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197,106 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Gevo worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.61 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo



Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

