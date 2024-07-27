Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

