Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $179,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,392 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

