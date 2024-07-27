Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,790 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

MTSI opened at $100.16 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

