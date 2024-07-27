Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

