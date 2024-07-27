Head-To-Head Review: Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) vs. Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $93.59 million N/A -$52.54 million N/A N/A Semantix $264.23 million 0.03 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.11

This table compares Luokung Technology and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luokung Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luokung Technology and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Semantix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luokung Technology

(Get Free Report)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides Luokung software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.