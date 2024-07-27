Head-To-Head Comparison: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vox Royalty
|$12.31 million
|12.08
|-$100,000.00
|$0.01
|296.30
|Gold Reserve
|$2.95 million
|N/A
|-$23.12 million
|($0.23)
|-17.39
Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vox Royalty
|2.93%
|2.76%
|2.36%
|Gold Reserve
|N/A
|-68.98%
|-55.08%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vox Royalty
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Gold Reserve
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Vox Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Gold Reserve.
Risk and Volatility
Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Vox Royalty beats Gold Reserve on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.
