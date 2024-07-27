Head-To-Head Comparison: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $12.31 million 12.08 -$100,000.00 $0.01 296.30 Gold Reserve $2.95 million N/A -$23.12 million ($0.23) -17.39

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36% Gold Reserve N/A -68.98% -55.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vox Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Risk and Volatility

Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Gold Reserve on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

