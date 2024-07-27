HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,395,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after buying an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,534,000 after buying an additional 1,746,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.61. 1,139,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,563. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

