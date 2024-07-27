HashAI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.50 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $91.50 million and approximately $339,491.16 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashAI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00094008 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $322,287.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

