Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.