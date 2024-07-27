GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 1.6%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75. 7,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.58.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
