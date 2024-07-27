GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 1.6%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75. 7,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 77.02% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.