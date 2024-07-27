GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

