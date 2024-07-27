Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,928.71 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $99,928.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,874.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00562523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00104971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00238156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00067089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

