Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $23,835.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,527,102 shares in the company, valued at $87,825,650.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Snehal Patel purchased 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

