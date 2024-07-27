GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $1.11 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. On average, analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

