GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 1,866,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,281. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSDD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

