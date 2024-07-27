Graco (NYSE:GGG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after buying an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $70,891,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

