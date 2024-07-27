Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

GSHD stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. 492,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

