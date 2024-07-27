Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 492,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

