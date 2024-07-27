Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.