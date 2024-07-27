Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in July

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

