Genesis Energy (GEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.
Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
Genesis Energy stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.11.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
Five stocks we like better than Genesis Energy
