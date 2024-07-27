GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GATX stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

