Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.74-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

