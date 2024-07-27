GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.10. 3,698,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,387,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $84,106. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

