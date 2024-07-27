Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.81. 1,709,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,796. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $312.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

