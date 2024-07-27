Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,250 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

