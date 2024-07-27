Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $42.24.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Gorman-Rupp Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
