Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,850 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,168,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,999. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,084 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,734. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

