Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,614 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 84,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,443. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

About Liberty Live Group

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.