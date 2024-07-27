Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.33% of Badger Meter worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. 115,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $206.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

