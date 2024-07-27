Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,495 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.39% of Valmont Industries worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

VMI stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $302.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.