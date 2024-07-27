Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of Amedisys worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,032,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,776,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $98.25. 1,410,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,022. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -153.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMED

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.