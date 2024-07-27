Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,761 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

