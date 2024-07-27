Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

