Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 24,400 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.27% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 33,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,482. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.37.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

