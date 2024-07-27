Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.61% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $39.54.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

