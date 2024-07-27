Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.11% of Bel Fuse worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BELFA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.19. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

