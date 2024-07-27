Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.29% of Electromed worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELMD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.25. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

